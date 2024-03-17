Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are determined to bounce into the international break on a positive note as they prepare for the final phase of the campaign, says skipper Liam Cooper. The Whites dropped down to third on Saturday afternoon as Ipswich Town took their opportunity to dial up the pressure and move back into the automatic promotion spots by thumping Sheffield Wednesday 6-0 at Portman Road.

Daniel Farke's side can not only reclaim their spot in the top two with a win against Millwall today, they can also hit the league summit for the first time this season. Leicester City are in FA Cup action this weekend, meaning United will go into the international break level on points with them should they pick up the three points at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-goal winning margin, though, will push Leeds above Leicester on goal difference and ensure Enzo Maresca's side surrender the position they have held for much of the campaign. Of course, for Leeds and Cooper, the three points is the most important thing this afternoon as they strive to maintain their unbeaten record this calendar year.

But going top of the table would give them a huge psychological boost going into the break, with just eight games to play on their return to Championship action in less than a fortnight's time.

"We know, from matches down the years, that games against Millwall are never easy and we're expecting it be no different this time around," Cooper said in his programme column. "As I always say ahead of the international break, we want to go into it on the back of a good performance and result.