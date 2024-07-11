Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Cooper is officially a free agent after seeing his Leeds United contract at the end of June

Blackburn Rovers are mulling over a move for Liam Cooper this summer, according to reports. Cooper is a free agent after seeing his Leeds United contract expire at the end of June and while he has been in talks with the club, it seems his 10-year stay at Elland Road could be about to come to an end.

The centre-back is known to have options and it seems Blackburn Rovers could be one of them. That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims the Lancashire outfit have spoken to the Scotland international about the possibility of a move to Ewood Park.

Blackburn are exploring their options though it seems, as they look to add to John Eustace's defensive ranks, with a move for Hull City's Sean McLoughlin being touted by Nixon as well. With money tight, the club are looking for value and it remains to be seen whether they will make a formal approach to sign Cooper.

The Hull-born defender has been in discussions over the possibility of signing a new deal in West Yorkshire and as the YEP reported last week, it is understood the 32-year-old's preference to stay on at Leeds. However, there has been no progress made between the two parties and it seems Cooper could be listening to offers from elsewhere with interest coming from three Championship clubs.

Cooper has been away with Scotland at Euro 2024 this summer, with his future being put on hold while Steve Clarke's side were still active in the tournament. However, with the start of the Championship season now just over four weeks away, it seems Cooper will be keen to secure his future sooner rather than later and begin pre-season training, wherever that may be.

Leeds aren't exactly blessed with an abundance of defensive options at present and even if Cooper did extend his time with the club, more reinforcements would be needed given those who have left Elland Road already this summer. Utility man Jamie Shackleton was in the same boat as Cooper but has now put pen to paper on a deal at Sheffield United, while Cody Drameh and Luke Ayling have been allowed to leave the club for nothing, too.

Archie Gray's £40m move to Tottenham Hotspur leaves the club short of right-back options with Leeds needing to invest on both flanks, it's fair to say. Charlie Cresswell has made the permanent switch to Toulouse and Diego Llorente has joined Real Betis, too, ensuring centre-back depth has taken a hit, despite the return of Joe Rodon.

Cooper joined Leeds in 2014 from Chesterfield and over the last 10 seasons he has made 284 appearances for the club.