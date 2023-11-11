Liam Cooper hails 'infectious' Leeds United character and eyes amazing Whites feat

Captain Liam Cooper has hailed an 'infectious' Leeds United character as he eyes an 'amazing' Whites feat heading into the international break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke's third-placed Whites are approaching Saturday afternoon's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle on the back of last weekend's 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City who had won 13 out of 14 games.

Writing in Saturday's matchday programme, Cooper saluted United's performance as he praised both "infectious" matchwinner Georginio Rutter and keeper Illan Meslier for his outstanding late save. Today's clash against the newly-promoted Pilgrims represents United's final game before the November international break and Cooper has now set his sights on the feat of a fifth straight home victory for Farke's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Going away to Leicester City, with their record and sitting at the top of the Championship table, we knew it was going to be the toughest away game of the season," wrote Cooper. "I thought we went to the King Power and dominated from the start. We had some really good chances in the first half and their goalkeeper made some very good saves.

PRAISE: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

"We eventually got our just rewards after the break and we were all delighted for Georginio to get the winner, he's an infectious character, has created so many chances and works so hard for the team. After the goal we knew Leicester would come at us, but we remained solid and Illan Meslier came up with a tremendous save when we needed him most. It was a great night and to see the away end like that was special."