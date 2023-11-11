Liam Cooper hails 'infectious' Leeds United character and eyes amazing Whites feat
Daniel Farke's third-placed Whites are approaching Saturday afternoon's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle on the back of last weekend's 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City who had won 13 out of 14 games.
Writing in Saturday's matchday programme, Cooper saluted United's performance as he praised both "infectious" matchwinner Georginio Rutter and keeper Illan Meslier for his outstanding late save. Today's clash against the newly-promoted Pilgrims represents United's final game before the November international break and Cooper has now set his sights on the feat of a fifth straight home victory for Farke's side.
"Going away to Leicester City, with their record and sitting at the top of the Championship table, we knew it was going to be the toughest away game of the season," wrote Cooper. "I thought we went to the King Power and dominated from the start. We had some really good chances in the first half and their goalkeeper made some very good saves.
"We eventually got our just rewards after the break and we were all delighted for Georginio to get the winner, he's an infectious character, has created so many chances and works so hard for the team. After the goal we knew Leicester would come at us, but we remained solid and Illan Meslier came up with a tremendous save when we needed him most. It was a great night and to see the away end like that was special."
Cooper added: "We have been on a great run here at Elland Road and we want to keep that going against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon. To go into the international break on the back of five home wins would be amazing."