Liam Cooper eyes Leeds United catalyst with message to fans but makes Bournemouth admission

Leeds headed for last weekend’s Saturday night clash at Liverpool having gone eight games without a victory, six of which had ended in defeat. A haul of just two points from a last possible 24 had left Leeds in the division’s relegation zone but Jesse Marsch’s side left Anfield with a 2-1 victory that Cooper feels could now kickstart United’s campaign. Cooper, though, admits that last weekend’s brilliant success on Merseyside must now be backed up against the Cherries in what is United’s final home game before the six-week break for the World Cup.

"Naturally, when you go to a place like Anfield you have to weather the storm at times and I thought everyone was superb throughout, putting their bodies on the line,” wrote Cooper in his matchday programme column. "It was a great moment with Crysencio Summerville getting the last-minute winner and it was brilliant to be able to celebrate it with you, the fans, something we missed throughout the pandemic. It was a big, big win for us and hopefully it will be a catalyst for the remainder of the season.

"The result at Anfield will not, though, mean anything unless we can back it up with a positive result today against Bournemouth. We have to show we can be consistent and we want nothing more than to record a final win at Elland Road ahead of the World Cup."