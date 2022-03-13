Liam Cooper eyes Leeds United catalyst and reveals actions after Aston Villa defeat

The Whites slipped to a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat in Thursday night's hosting of Villa, a 3-0 reverse leaving United fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone.

Third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton also have games in hand but Whites captain Cooper says he is confident that Leeds will survive and has revealed the steps taken by United's squad in the aftermath of defeat against Villa.

Leeds face bottom of the table Norwich City at Elland Road today, the two teams having lost their last 11 league games between them, and Cooper believes one victory will prove the springboard to a strong return of points in the season run-in.

WHITES VOW: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

"In the last few days, as a group we've had some frank conversations and heart-to-hearts, which is really important," said Cooper, writing in his programme notes.

"We have a lot of experience and characters in this group and we will never give in.

"Nobody wants to be in the position that we find ourselves in at this present time, but we are here and we have to accept that.

"I can assure you, though, that we will fight tooth and nail to stay in this division.

"We worked too hard to get here in the first place to throw it all away, and I have every faith we will remain in the Premier League."

Sending a message to United's fans, Cooper said: "You're going to be massive for us today and massive for us during the final 10 games.

"When everyone is on the same page, we know how successful we can be and I really believe, one win will be a catalyst for us to go on a good run and pick up a lot of points."