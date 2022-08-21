Liam Cooper delivers injury update and makes Leeds United vow as rivalry is renewed with Chelsea
Whites captain Liam Cooper has delivered a personal fitness update and made a Leeds United vow as rivalries are renewed against Chelsea.
Cooper has not featured for Leeds since the end of last season after injuring his Achilles over the summer but the defender returned to training ahead of last weekend’s second game of the new Premier League season at Southampton.
Cooper, though, did not feature in the matchday squad against the Saints and Whites boss Jesse Marsch said the centre-back had experienced another setback ahead of the game.
Marsch then issued a positive bulletin about Cooper in Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Elland Road date against Chelsea and Cooper has provided an update in his matchday programme notes.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings and match pictures as Whites blitz Blues
-
2
'Totally cheap and unnecessary' - Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel not crediting Leeds United for Elland Road win
-
3
Leeds United fans deliver 'split' verdict on Whites win against Chelsea
-
4
Leeds United 'reject new bid' in excess of £20m for in-form attacker despite improved offer
-
5
'Americans can play too' - Leeds United star's defiant message after Chelsea win
"On a personal note, I’m continuing to get stronger and stronger in training at Thorp Arch as my recovery continues,” wrote the skipper.
"I’m itching to get back out on the pitch with the boys and hopefully I won’t have too much longer to wait.”
With Cooper still missing, Leeds built up a 2-0 lead at Southampton only for the Saints to net twice in the final 18 minutes to seal a 2-2 draw.
The fightback denied United the perfect start to the new season following the previous weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Wolves but Cooper vowed that his side will learn lessons from throwing two points away.
"For 70 minutes at St Mary’s I thought we dominated proceedings and we’d done well to build a two-goal lead in that period,” said Cooper.
"Unfortunately, though, matches last for 90 minutes and the overriding feeling at full-time was that we’d thrown away two points.
"We’ll take lessons from the result but, overall, we have to look at the positives and getting four points from the first two games is a decent return.”
Sizing up Sunday’s assignment against historic rivals Chelsea, Cooper added: “We come into the game full of optimism and I’m sure there will be a lively atmosphere given the rivalry between the two sides.
"As professionals we all want to test ourselves against the best players and we believe we can get a result to continue our strong start to the season.”