Cooper has not featured for Leeds since the end of last season after injuring his Achilles over the summer but the defender returned to training ahead of last weekend’s second game of the new Premier League season at Southampton.

Cooper, though, did not feature in the matchday squad against the Saints and Whites boss Jesse Marsch said the centre-back had experienced another setback ahead of the game.

Marsch then issued a positive bulletin about Cooper in Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Elland Road date against Chelsea and Cooper has provided an update in his matchday programme notes.

ITCHING TO RETURN: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"On a personal note, I’m continuing to get stronger and stronger in training at Thorp Arch as my recovery continues,” wrote the skipper.

"I’m itching to get back out on the pitch with the boys and hopefully I won’t have too much longer to wait.”

With Cooper still missing, Leeds built up a 2-0 lead at Southampton only for the Saints to net twice in the final 18 minutes to seal a 2-2 draw.

The fightback denied United the perfect start to the new season following the previous weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Wolves but Cooper vowed that his side will learn lessons from throwing two points away.

"For 70 minutes at St Mary’s I thought we dominated proceedings and we’d done well to build a two-goal lead in that period,” said Cooper.

"Unfortunately, though, matches last for 90 minutes and the overriding feeling at full-time was that we’d thrown away two points.

"We’ll take lessons from the result but, overall, we have to look at the positives and getting four points from the first two games is a decent return.”

Sizing up Sunday’s assignment against historic rivals Chelsea, Cooper added: “We come into the game full of optimism and I’m sure there will be a lively atmosphere given the rivalry between the two sides.