Liam Cooper declares 'deep' Carabao Cup aim and hails Elland Road faithful for sell-out against Crewe

Leeds will line up in front of a sell-out crowd for Tuesday evening's clash against a side who sit 21st in League One.

"As you know, I love nothing more than Elland Road at full capacity under the floodlights," said Cooper in the matchday programme.

"To have sold out for tonight's match is testament to you all.

CUP AIM: For Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

"Down the years, we know games like tonight's Crewe can be a real banana skin.

"We want to have a good run in the cup this season and go deep in the competition.

"Crewe will be up for it and I'm sure they will enjoy the occasion.

"For us, we need no motivation with you all behind us and we will be doing everything to progress to the next round."

