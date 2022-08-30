Liam Cooper calls for Leeds United action and sends message to fans before Everton clash

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds approached Saturday’s assignment at Brighton having amassed seven points from their first three games but Jesse Marsch’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat on the south coast as a six-game unbeaten run spanning back to the end of last season came to an end.

United, though, remain fifth in the very early Premier League table and Cooper has set his sights on using Tuesday night’s clash against third-bottom Everton as a new launchpad and highlighted the importance of the Elland Road crowd.

"Against Brighton it was a shame to see our unbeaten start to the season come to an end,” said birthday boy Cooper in his match night programme notes.

LOOKING UP: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"We couldn’t get going in the first half, but you have to give credit to Brighton for that, as they are a good team.

"That game is gone now and we can’t dwell on it or be too downbeat.

"We’ve still had a decent start to the campaign which is what we wanted and we now have to start another sequence of positive results.

"Tonight we are aiming to pick up another three points.

"In all of our games at Elland Road so far we have done really well and it’s been great having you all behind us, providing a positive energy in which we have all been able to thrive in.