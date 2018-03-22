Lewis Cook's grandfather set to win whopping sum if former Leeds midfielder plays for England

Leeds United academy graduate Lewis Cook could be a very popular man with his grandfather this week.

Trevor Burlingham, who placed a £500 bet that his grandson would win a international cap for his country before his 26th birthday, could earn himself a massive £17,000 if Cook features this week.

The 21-year-old Bournemouth midfielder is in the reckoning for this weekend's international friendlies as Gareth Southgate's men take on Holland and Italy as part of their preparations for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Cook's grandfather placed the bet back in 2014 as the then 18-year-old came through the Thorp Arch ranks and made his way into the fringes of the senior Whites squad.

Burlingham's local William Hill in Tadcaster gave him odds of 33/1 and if Cook debuts this week it will secure the hefty windfall.

"Lewis has obviously already had one call up but didn't win a cap and it now looks like a case of when, not if his grandfather is repaid for the faith he showed in his grandson," said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

"He has been in fine form this season and is well deserving of a call up, so let's hope he can go one better and bag a cap in the next few days."

If Cook does in fact make his debut this week United don't stand to earn anything from the achievement following his departure from Elland Road to the Cherries in 2016.