Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Bate insists holds no grudges after failing to force his way into Daniel Farke's Leeds United plans this season. The midfielder, who has entered the final few months of his contract at Elland Road, left the club on loan last month to join up with League Two outfit MK Dons after what had been a frustrating few months.

After finding joy while out on loan at Oxford United last season, Bate had hoped to return to Leeds in the summer and kick on with Whites. However, while he did get opportunities to impress in pre-season, he struggled to get his foot in the door and over the first half of the campaign, he made just one injury time appearance in the Carabao Cup against Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, in an attempt to keep himself ticking over, Bate was forced to drop down to ply his trade with the club's Under-21s. Ultimately, though, the 21-year-old had aspirations of playing first-team football this season and that's what he hopes to get at the Dons, who have been spearheaded by former White Max Dean for much of the season.

"It was tough," Bate told the MK Citizen about his time under Farke. "The club went down, they brought in a new manager and you always wonder whether they will like you or not, and it turns out he didn't. But that's the game, you move on and try and play more games. Everyone's journey and career is different. I don't hold a grudge, the opportunities dried up a bit but if the manager doesn't like you, that's football."

Since joining up with Mike Williamson's side, Bate has been heavily involved. The midfielder came off the bench to make a debut against Morecambe last month before making his first start against Gillingham a week later.