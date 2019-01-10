Lewis Baker speaks out for the first time since swapping Leeds United for Reading

Lewis Baker has spoken out for the first time since making his swift Leeds United exit in favour of a loan move to fellow Championship club Reading.

The 23-year-old made the decision to cut his time short in West Yorkshire after failing to secure a permanent starting spot under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

A clause in his loan deal meant that parent club Chelsea could recall the midfielder this month with the Blues choosing to exercise that option.

Baker has now been immediately loaned out to Championship rivals Reading in a bid to secure more first team football and he indicated that was one of the main reasons for the switch during his first interview with the Royals.

“There have been a few times that Reading have called, but I think this is the right time for me," Baker told Reading's official website.

"I want to get as much game-time as possible, which is what I need at the moment. Anyone who knows me personally knows how much I like football and how much I want to play.

“I want to help the club out in the situation that they’re in at the moment, and start climbing the table. It’s a new chapter in my career; I’m excited for the challenge ahead and I can’t wait to get started."