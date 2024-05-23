Ross McCormack makes very strong Leeds United v Southampton call if trio 'turn up'
Ex-Leeds United star Ross McCormack has delivered a very strong verdict on Sunday’s play-off final against Southampton, expecting only one result if three particular players turn up.
The Championship’s third and fourth-placed finishers Leeds and Southampton respectively will battle it out at Wembley on Sunday afternoon with either the Whites or Saints set for an immediate Premier League return after last season’s relegation.
Southampton were the only team to beat Leeds home and away in the regular season - but McCormack expects “level above” Whites trio Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter to see United to victory - as long as they “turn up.”
Speaking to Sky Sports, McCormack declared: “To be honest with you, I've said since the start of the season that if their three attacking players in front of the midfield two turn up which will probably be Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter, if they turn up, I don't see anything but a Leeds United win.
"I think they are a level above everyone in this league. I think they are defensively solid enough that they can let them players go and express themselves, Kamara, Gruev behind them and then obviously the back four but especially Rodon and Ampadu have been fantastic. But if them three turn up, it will be a difficult afternoon for Southampton."
