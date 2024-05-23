Ross McCormack makes very strong Leeds United v Southampton call if trio 'turn up'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Whites star Ross McCormack has had his say on Sunday’s Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton.

The Championship’s third and fourth-placed finishers Leeds and Southampton respectively will battle it out at Wembley on Sunday afternoon with either the Whites or Saints set for an immediate Premier League return after last season’s relegation.

Southampton were the only team to beat Leeds home and away in the regular season - but McCormack expects “level above” Whites trio Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter to see United to victory - as long as they “turn up.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, McCormack declared: “To be honest with you, I've said since the start of the season that if their three attacking players in front of the midfield two turn up which will probably be Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter, if they turn up, I don't see anything but a Leeds United win.