Leeds United’s fans have formed an agreement on Saturday’s Swansea clash.

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s return to action at home to Swansea City and formed a complete agreement. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the contest including a clean sweep on the predictions front despite an ‘erratic’ warning and a ‘red-hot’ Whites figure hope.

DAVID WATKINS

I hope all Leeds fans have had a restful and stress-free couple of weeks while the Championship has been on hold.

Now, though, it all starts again, and we face an eight-game sprint to decide which two teams get the prize of an automatic promotion place.

It looks like the only injury picked up by the several Leeds players who were away on international duty befell Willy Gnonto, who returned early with an ankle problem.

At the time of writing, everyone else is believed to be fit. We may even see Ethan Ampadu and Patrick Bamford back in the squad as they are now in full team training.

We must hit the ground running this weekend against Swansea, a team that succumbed to one of our rivals, Burnley, last time out.

The Swans’ recent results have been erratic to say the least, losing at Watford before that Burnley defeat but also beating Middlesbrough and drawing at Preston.

I said something similar about QPR before our hard-fought draw at Loftus Road, and ominously, the Swans sit just one point and one place below the R’s in mid-table.

If Leeds can find their ‘A’ game, surely we’ll win convincingly, but that’s the big question. Can we?

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Swansea City 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Eight games stand between Leeds United and glory. It’s as simple as this – get more points than Sheffield United and Burnley and Leeds will return to the Premier League.

The trouble is, nothing is simple when you’re talking about Leeds United. If football was played on paper with statistics giving results for their next eight games, they all look very winnable...but so did Portsmouth away and we all know what happened there.

United have had a slight ‘blip’ with only four points gained from three games whilst the other teams in the race for promotion have seven from the same amount of games.

The gap that looked fantastic after beating Sheffield United is now down to goal difference and two points to third-placed Burnley.

Swansea are the visitors on Saturday. They are just below halfway and may be already looking forward to the summer break.

Unfortunately, it seems that every team sees Leeds as a cup final so it won’t be easy, it never is.

Daniel Farke has said previously that home form has put them where they are and if they win their remaining four games it will put them in a strong position to go up. I think they will get the win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Swansea City 0.

MIKE GILL

At last, we come to the final chapter in the fascinating 2024/2025 Championship campaign. The meaningless international break has come to an end, and all that any club can hope for is that their players return uninjured.

The top three teams are clearly separated from the rest of the chasing pack. All three of them deserve to be where they are for different reasons:

Leeds for their scoring prowess and massive goal difference.

Sheffield United for their resistance and ability to turn games around in the dying minutes.

Burnley for their unattractive but uncompromisingly dour defensive displays.

Only two of these three clubs will achieve automatic promotion, but which two?

The form books and ‘super computers’ have changed their forecasts on an almost weekly basis, and the odds to be paid by the bookmakers will make nobody rich. It now comes down to nerve and the ability to shut out the noise surrounding you.

Swansea visit Elland Road, having lost their last two games, including a 2-0 home defeat against Burnley.

They should be safe enough from the relegation trapdoor but will not be relishing the trip to LS11. United must get the job done, and I’m relying on them to do just that.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Swansea City 0.

NEIL GREWER

Swansea City go into tomorrow’s game in a similar situation to QPR who Leeds United faced last time out.

The Swans sit in no man’s land between relegation and play-offs so it’s a “free hit” for them.

There the similarities end – Leeds are not away, playing in London or having an early kick-off.

So, one would expect a standard dominant home performance leading to a victory for Leeds and this is quite simply what must happen.

Let’s not enhance ex-Leeds player Alan Sheehan’s chances of becoming Swansea’s permanent manager.

Whilst Leeds’ stats and points/game etc are automatic promotion standard, so are Sheffield United’s and Burnley’s but with those contenders facing, on paper, more difficult games, this round of matches may give Leeds an opportunity to open a gap over their challengers.

The team selection will be unlikely to surprise. Joe Rothwell will doubtless partner Ao Tanaka in midfield behind Brenden Aaronson, however I would like to see Aaronson replaced by Willy Gnonto if he is available or by Largie Ramazani. Time to give Aaronson a rest and try something different.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Swansea City 0.

ANDY RHODES

With the final international break of the season over with, the business end of the season is well and truly here.

After their collapse at this stage last campaign, Leeds will be mindful of not succumbing to the same fate this time around.

Daniel Farke will be aiming to show that lessons have been learned and his side are in the better position to achieve promotion.

A strong performance is essential, firstly to show to themselves that they can do the job, but also to show their promotion rivals.

Dan James will look to continue his red hot form, while a solid end of the season from Joel Piroe would help see Leeds over the line. The Whites need to improve defensively.

Whether we see changes at the back remains to be seen, but Farke knows that having Ethan Ampadu back is a huge boost.

It doesn’t matter how Leeds get there from here, it just matters that they do get over that line. The final sprint to the finish starts here.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Swansea City 0.