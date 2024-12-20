Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The EFL could trial a less expensive version of VAR in the Championship as well as Leagues One and Two, according to a new report in The Times.

It is suggested a challenge system, similar to the sports of tennis and cricket, whereby coaches are allowed two per match to contend officiating decision, could be utilised. The system would offer a retrospective alternative to the increasingly unpopular Video Assistant Referee format currently used in the Premier League and other competitions.

Theoretically, managers could dispute an officiating decision which would subsequently be reviewed by FVS - Football Video Support - in order to iron out refereeing inconsistencies in the leagues below the English top flight.

At this stage there are no concrete plans to implement the technology, which means Leeds United's games between now and the end of the season are expected to remain VAR-free. However, in future a 'VAR-lite' could be brought into play, if trials led by IFAB (International FA Board) are deemed a success, with the system deemed 'suitable' for EFL competitions.

As quoted by The Times, an EFL spokesperson said: “While we are mindful of the impact on the authenticity of the match-going experience for supporters, and the implementation costs for clubs, it is something we continue to keep under review. Any changes would require detailed discussion and approval from our clubs.”

Leeds were on the receiving end of what many perceived to be a refereeing error last weekend at Preston North End. Already on a yellow card, midfielder Ben Whiteman fouled Leeds full-back Jayden Bogle on the edge of the penalty area. The incident was rendered not worthy of a second booking by match official John Busby, however, television pundits and refereeing analysts disagreed with the call. Some hypothesised had Whiteman not been cautioned four minutes earlier, he would have been reprimanded more strongly by Busby.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was yellow-carded in the aftermath for his remonstrating about the decision with the fourth official and members of Preston's backroom staff.

Although, speaking about the incident this week, Farke refused to call Busby's officiating into question: "I had a short chat with John after the game, a short chat, because you know I rate him as a referee, and I also think that each and every referee wants to be there with his best decision.

"I think he misjudged the situation and we have to accept this, and obviously, then also the club sometimes ask the question, and normally pretty quickly, we receive a letter and response to explain the situation, or to say, 'Yeah, you're right, it should have been a yellow-red card.'

"We haven't received a letter yet. But it's also not that important because it won't change the decision, won't change the result, and we have to get on with it," he said.