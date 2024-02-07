Leo Hjelde's bold Sunderland claim as he explains Leeds United exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leo Hjelde believes he has stepped into a Sunderland squad that is just as talented as Leeds United's. Hjelde completed the switch to the Stadium of Light in the closing stages of the January transfer window after making just one league appearance under Daniel Farke at Elland Road this season.

The defender was thrown straight into the deep end, too, making his debut at left-back on Sunday afternoon as Sunderland travelled to local rivals Middlesbrough. Hjelde played his part as the Black Cats picked up a hard fought point on their travels, and he'll hope to have done enough to keep that spot as Michael Beale's side prepare to host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland find themselves sitting eighth at present, two places and one point behind sixth placed Hull City, and they'll be striving to climb the table over the coming weeks to claim a play-off place for the second season running. Of course, there is the possibility that Hjelde's current and former club could meet in the play-offs come the end of the season, with Leeds third at present, breathing down the neck of the top two. After getting a closer look at his new teammates, though, Hjelde doesn't see too much of a contrast between them and the group he left last week.

“If you look at the Sunderland squad compared to the one at Leeds, I don’t really think there’s any difference in terms of quality,” Hjelde told the Northern Echo. “We probably don’t have as much experience here. But the quality of the boys is definitely right up there. It’s unbelievable really, and that’s the reason why the club has this philosophy of signing young, exciting talent. The squad is really good, I’m very pleased with what I’ve come joined.

“I spoke with the club before moving, and had a good chat with the gaffer as well, and the philosophy at the club is playing young talent, and I think that’s really exciting. If you look at the team, there’s not many players that are over 25 so there’s a lot of potential to grow and develop together. It’s a great dressing room to come into, and that’s one of the reasons why I signed as well.”