Leif Davis pens emotional farewell to Leeds United amid Ipswich Town transfer

The Whites confirmed that Davis has joined the League One side in a permanent transfer, for an undisclosed fee, on Monday.

The defender’s four-year Whites career began in 2018 when he became one of the first signings under new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, arriving at Elland Road from Morecambe’s youth set up.

After the youngster impressed for the Under 23s, the Argentine handed him his first-team debut in United’s dramatic 3-2 Championship comeback victory against Aston Villa in December 2018.

He has since made a further 13 appearances for the seniors and was a part of Mark Jackson’s academy side who stormed to the 2021 Premier League 2 Division One title in their first season of competing in 2021.

Davis spent last term on loan at Bournemouth, making 12 appearances as the Cherries sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League.

This summer the 22-year-old joined United on their pre-season tour of Australia, where manager Jesse Marsch admitted that Davis was effectively on trial.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Leif Davis of Leeds United during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Suncorp Stadium on July 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

After penning a three year deal with the East Anglia side, Davis will now compete the next season in League One with Ipswich – but he will cherish fond memories of his time at Elland Road.

Following the announcement, Davis took to Instagram to share some highlights from his career in LS11, including pictures of the Championship trophy lift and him coming up against the likes of Edinson Cavani and Bernardo Silva.

“Thank You!” Davis wrote.“Being at Leeds United was never taken lightly and has been such a big part of my journey and growth so far.

"I’ve made some friends for life and will never forget the feeling of the roar at Elland Rd and the passion of the fans at the stadium and beyond.“It’s time for me to move on. I just want to say THANK YOU to all the staff, players, fans and all connected with the club for your support whether it’s been big or small.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Kane Smith of Boreham Wood battles for possession with Leif Davis of AFC Bournemouth during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Boreham Wood at Vitality Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)