Vardy has missed two months of action through a hamstring problem but is finally fit again having returned to training last week and will be in Brendan Rodgers' squad to face the Clarets at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

“Jamie Vardy will be back in the squad," said Rodgers.

"He’ll come in and play a part. He’s been looking sharp. To have that level of quality is important. He’s a top player at the level and he has that mentality. To have him back and be able to feature, it will be a huge boost for us.”

Vardy scored and assisted a goal in last season's 4-1 win for Leicester City at Elland Road but missed the 3-1 reverse at the King Power Stadium. He played 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw at LS11 earlier in the current campaign.

Ricardo Pereira is also to return for Rodgers having missed out on European action last week. The full-back has started just 10 times in the Premier League this season due to injury problems. With Marc Albrighton fit to face Burnley after an injury scare against Randers, Rodrgers is now missing five players.

James Justin is now just a week from a return, while Wesley Fofana will be available for Rodgers once he's had game-time but is 'looking good' according to the Northern Irishman.

Rodgers' longer-term absentees are Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, and Ryan Bertrand.

BACK AGAIN - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is fit again to face Burnley ahead of the game against Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Castagne had a pair of operations and is three weeks away from action.

“He’s probably another three weeks or so,” said Rodgers

“He had the operation on his leg. At the same time he had his shoulder done as well. Both of those had the same recovery time. He’s back out on the field.”