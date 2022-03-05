Leicester City v Leeds United team news: Two changes with Whites star back on the bench

Bamford has not featured since the home clash against Brentford at the start of December in which the striker returned from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute and scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw, only to injure his hamstring celebrating the leveller.

The Whites no 9 recovered from the hamstring setback but then picked up a quad problem before being kept out by a foot issue, the forward tearing his plantar fascia.

But new Whites boss Marsch revealed on Thursday that Bamford was back in training and the Whites no 9 is back on the bench which also features Sam Greenwood who is back after a knee injury.

Marsch's two changes to the XI that started Marcelo Bielsa's last game in charge against Tottenham last weekend see record signing Rodrigo and Mateusz Klich both start at the expense of Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente.

Forshaw drops to the bench which also features teen star Joe Gelhardt whilst Llorente is missing, Marsch revealing on Thursday that the defender was a doubt having missed training.

Today's contest comes too soon for Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in their recoveries from hamstring injuries.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has made two changes to his side side as Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury both start at the expense of Patson Daka and Ricardo Pereira.

Daka drops to the bench but Pereira and James Maddison are both out injured.

Vardy returned from a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury as a substitute in Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Burnley in which the striker set up the opener for fellow sub Maddison and then netted himself in the final minute.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Vestergaard, Brunt, Mendy, Soumaré, Lookman, Pérez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Forshaw, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Bamford.

Referee: David Coote.