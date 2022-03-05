Leicester City v Leeds United: Star back from injury and rated main threat to decent-priced Whites

Vardy returned from a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury as a substitute in Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Burnley in which the striker set up the opener for James Maddison and then netted himself in the final minute.

Vardy is now 4-1 favourite to score first against the Whites for whom Patrick Bamford is rated the chief threat despite doubts over whether he will even be on the bench having returned to training following his foot injury.

Bamford is 13-2 to net first but Leicester's Patson Daka (5s) and Kelechi Iheanacho (5s) are shorter in the betting.

MARKET LEADER: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, pictured nodding home the second Foxes goal on his return from injury in Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Burnley. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Foxes injury doubt James Maddison is next at 7s, followed by Ademola Lookman at 8s and Harvey Barnes at 9s.

The next Leeds player in the betting is Rodrigo at 19-2, followed by Raphinha at 10s.

Joe Gelhardt can be backed at 12s, with Tyler Roberts 25-2, Dan James 27-2, Crysencio Summerville 16s and Jack Harrison 37-2.

But Ayoze Perez (10s), Will Alves (11s), Youri Tielemans (11s) and Oliver Ewing (16s) are rated other threats for Leicester who are odds on across the board and no bigger than 7-8 to bag all three points.

Leeds can be backed at 31-10 to leave with a victory in new boss Jesse Marsch's first game in charge whereas the draw is on offer at 16-5.