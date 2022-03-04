The Foxes welcomed back star striker Jamie Vardy following his two-month absence due to a hamstring injury during Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Burnley.

Vardy came on as part of a double change in the 72nd minute alongside James Maddison and the striker set up the opening goal for Maddison before netting himself in the final minute.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers described Vardy as "fresh" but revealed that both Maddison and also Ricardo Pereira had suffered setbacks ahead of the clash against the Whites.

DOUBLE BLOW: For Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, above, ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Maddison has an issue with his lower back whilst Pereira has started just 10 times in the Premier League this season due to injury problems.

"We’ve got a couple of issues with Ricardo and James Maddison," said Rodgers at Friday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by lcfc.com

"We’ll just have to monitor that, whether they’re going to be ready for the game tomorrow.

"If not, then hopefully next week. It's very frustrating for both players.

"James’ impact in the game (at Burnley) was fantastic and his run of form, scoring and creating goals, has been great.

"Ricky has been troubled by one or two set-backs since he came back from his long-term (ACL) injury. It’s a case of trying to manage that and seeing where it is.

"We’ll give them every chance, but they're doubts for tomorrow."

"(For Maddison, it's a]) lower back, higher hamstring injury. Like I say, if it’s not tomorrow, hopefully next week. It’s very frustrating I have to say because it feels like we’re always trying to patch up the team and playing players out of position and having to keep doing that. It’s where it's at.

"It’s just been unfortunate. Players are on their way back. We’re starting to see more fluidity in the team and how we've been with these players coming back. We have to manage it the very best we can so they can get back sooner rather than later."

James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, and Ryan Bertrand were all already out.