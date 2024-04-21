Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City had to showcase the character and resilience they possess to return to the top of the table this weekend, says Hamza Choudhury. The Foxes' hopes of winning automatic promotion took a huge blow last week as they fell to defeats against both Millwall and Plymouth Argyle.

However, Enzo Maresca's side held out to claim a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon and pile the pressure on Leeds United and Ipswich Town in the battle for automatic promotion. The Foxes still have three games left to play this season with the visit of Southampton next up on Tuesday, but they're well and truly in the driving seat in the Championship now.

Choudhury played a key role in the win over the Baggies, making three clearances off the line, and he believes Leicester might just be better for the difficulties they've had to endure in recent weeks.

“We’ve been through a tough couple of months since the turn of the year, but we know what it is to be a team," he told Sky Sports. "Everyone loves each other in there. And now we're so close. We want to do it so much - for ourselves, for our families, for the fans.

“To get over the line in a game like this, it shows that we're not just a footballing side and that we can dig deep and hang in there when we need to. We've been in that position a few times this year, where we've been trying to hang on - and we conceded two late goals to Ipswich The lads have spoken about it.