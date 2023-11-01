Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leicester City vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference and fitness update ahead of table-topping clash

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of the Whites’ visit to the King Power Stadium on Friday evening.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on October 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on October 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on October 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leicester City await Leeds this weekend, as United kick off the Championship’s schedule with an 8pm start in the East Midlands on Friday night. The Foxes have won 13 of their opening 14 league games this season and have been in daunting form lately, winning nine straight Championship games since defeat against Hull City in early September.

Leeds are on a good run of their own with four wins out of their last five but this weekend’s fixture will be the sternest test of their promotion credentials under Farke.

Updates on the fitness of Stuart Dallas, Djed Spence and Junior Firpo are expected this afternoon, while it is hoped Farke has good news on the likes of Crysencio Summerville who complained of some discomfort at half-time against Huddersfield Town last weekend, and Joe Rodon who was substituted during the second half after feeling something in his hamstring.

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE

13:33 GMT

Farke on injuries

Djed Spence is not in team training at the moment. Expect him back in next 7-14 days. Expect him back other side of the int’l break. Firpo after long-term injury, he’s in team training since ten days. This week was good for him. The first proper training week. He’s edging closer, no setback. He’s available if we call him up for the game day squads. Progress with him, on the right path.

13:23 GMT

Farke is in the building

Five-minute countdown. Fresh off the training pitch, sporting that tracksuit look. Fashion icon Farke.

12:42 GMT

Not long now

45 minutes until Farke is scheduled to be with us.

12:41 GMT

Summerville getting noticed - and rightly so

Unhandled: html

12:02 GMT

Remembrance Service

Leicester have confirmed Daniel Farke will play a part in the club’s annual Remembrance Fixture on Friday.

Unhandled: html

09:55 GMT

Farke on Rodon injury after Huddersfield win

Daniel Farke commented on Joe Rodon’s substitution against Huddersfield shortly after the final whistle - here’s what he had to say:

He reported it after the game, that he felt a bit in his hamstring, gave the sign [to be subbed] because he didn't want to risk anything.

Joe will hopefully [be] available for the trip, but we have to wait what the outcome is. I'm carefully optimistic and confident I have to say.

09:51 GMT

A major task awaits

Fewest goals conceded at home - Championship 23/24:

3 - Leicester City

5 - Leeds United

5 - Coventry City

6 - Birmingham City

6 - Cardiff City

6 - West Bromwich Albion

09:47 GMT

You love to see it...

Georginio Rutter blitzing past Huddersfield full-back Tom Edwards at Elland Road last Saturday.

09:39 GMT

Or listening material

Catch up with the latest from Graham and Joe on the Inside Elland Road Podcast. New episode released yesterday.

Unhandled: html

09:38 GMT

While we wait...

Here’s some reading material for you before Farke speaks this afternoon.

Unhandled: html

Unhandled: html

Unhandled: html

