Leicester City v Leeds United: YEP Jury give their big-match predictions

ANDREW DALTON

The dawn of a new era at Elland Road begins at the King Power tomorrow lunchtime as Jesse Marsch takes over from Marcelo Bielsa at Leicester City.

I have to be honest and admit I’m going into this game with a blank canvas and hoping Marsch can make an immediate impact.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Harrison, pictured in recent Premier League action against Spurs, had a “superb” game at the King Power last season and fans are hoping for a repeat performance this time around. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

When any new manager arrives at a football club, it is always intriguing to see what his style is and which players have impressed him in training.

When you are following in the footsteps of Bielsa, it’s almost an impossible task to do so, but I am hoping he can have a positive impact in the county of Leicestershire.

It’s the start of a vitally important week for the club with games at home to both Aston Villa and Norwich City and, by then, we will have a clearer indication of our league position.

The last Leeds manager to start away at Leicester City was Major Frank Buckley who lost 6-2!

Striker Jamie Vardy is back and scoring goals for Leicester City as he proved in the Premier League against Burnley in midweek. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

I am hoping for a much closer affair this time around.

Prediction: Leicester City 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

This weekend will see Leeds United enter a new era as Jesse Marsch takes charge of his first game and, really, no-one knows what to expect.

Raphinha, pictured in Premier League action against Spurs last weekend, had one of his better games against Leceister at Elland Road and fans hope he produces the goods in the reverse fixture at the King Power stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Who will play? Will we be more defensive? Will we be as open in midfield? We have countless questions right now, all of which will be answered on the pitch.

We are yet to see any indication of Marsch’s preferred players, and his appointment may give opportunities to some of the fringe members of the squad.

Jack Harrison had a superb game at the King Power last season, while Raphinha shone in the reverse fixture in November.

Marsch will know that starting Joe Gelhardt will make an immediate impression with the fans, but I imagine this won’t be the only selection headache he faces ahead of the game.

The key difference many of us want to see from Leeds is more defensive discipline.

From listening to Marsch’s interviews, Leeds will play a brand of ‘sensible soccer’ under his leadership.

Prediction: Leicester City 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, after probably some of the most emotional days in recent years for most Leeds fans, a new chapter starts at the King Power stadium tomorrow at 12.30pm.

Much has been said of the tenure of Marcelo Bielsa, fair to say it will be a time I will remember to the end of my days. Things like this won’t come around anytime soon.

I saw it coming; many others did too after a run of depressing results, but it hurt like hell when it actually came on Sunday. The way he was ‘put out to grass’ rankles with me and the goodwill Andrea Radrizzani has built with fans since taking over from Massimo Cellino might well have gone forever. Jessie Marsch will have to motivate the players, put an arm around one or two – something that Marcelo didn’t do – and hope that he lifts their spirits.

Leicester haven’t had the best of results but achieved a much-needed 2-0 win at Burnley with late goals from substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy. They are a talented team and Leeds will have to play well to get any kind of positive result.

Prediction: Leicester City 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

The events of the last seven days at Leeds would have been regarded as seismic by most clubs but, at Leeds, we’re a bit more used to riding the rollercoaster than that!

Marcelo Bielsa is gone; we salute him, we thank him for playing a significant part in our history but now we move on to tackle the challenge of Premier League survival under Jesse Marsch; we must not squander Marcelo’s legacy.

By another strange quirk of the fixtures, Leeds again follow Burnley, the Clarets having lost to Leicester in midweek.

Our defeat last Saturday came on the back of a Burnley win over the same opponents and it was worrying that our relegation rivals appeared to have a better MO than we did in grinding out a result against an erratic Tottenham. On the face of it, therefore, the Leicester win at Turf Moor is worrying; this time we must do better than Burnley managed.

Even a point would be a great start to the new era, especially with several relegation rivals having tough games this weekend.

Burnley face Chelsea, Watford host Arsenal, Everton play Spurs and Norwich and Brentford face each other.

Come on you mighty Whites, the season starts here.

Prediction: Leicester City 2 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

The shock and feeling of bereavement at the loss of our unique head coach has to be put to one side as we move forward.

Andrea Radrizzani has chosen to appoint Jesse Marsch to replace our beloved Marcelo now rather than at the end of the season. Bringing this action forward is far from ideal but it is better than being stuck with some interim solution.

It is my own view that Radrizzani has taken the right decision in all sincerity.

I believe firmly that our chairman is a proper person as well as being a shrewd businessman.

Marsch has a big job on his hands – as well as tightening up the defence he needs to get the smile back on Raphinha’s face. The Brazilian was carrying the team on his back pre-Christmas but has struggled to find his best form since.

Leicester obliged us by beating Burnley on Wednesday.

A 20-minute cameo from Jamie Vardy brought a goal for himself and an assist for James Maddison.

A tough looking challenge for Leeds awaits tomorrow.

Prediction: Leicester City 1 Leeds United 1.