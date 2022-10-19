Jesse March’s Leeds United will face Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City away at King Power Stadium this midweek. Leeds United is currently in 15th place with nine points after having lost three and drawn two of their last five matches. Meanwhile Leicester City is second to last in 19th place with five points after having won one, lost three and drawn one of their last five matches.

None of Leicester City’s last ten home games against Leeds United have been drawn, with the home team winning six and Leeds winning four. Both teams will be looking for a much needed win this week as Leicester City only has one win and Leeds United only has two wins so far in the season.

Yorkshire Evening Post has listed everything you need to know ahead of Leeds away match against Leicester City, including odds, kick-off times and how to watch.

When is the Leicester City v Leeds United match and what time is kick-off?

Leeds United will take on Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday, October 20. Match kick-off is at 8:15pm.

How do I watch the Leicester City v Leeds United match on TV and is there a livestream online?

The Leicester City v Leeds United match will not be shown on any TV channel this week. Fans with an Amazon Prime subscription will however be able to watch the match live on the streaming service starting 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 20.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here .

What do the odds look like?

The odds for the Leeds away match is currently in favour of hosting team Leicester City. Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes have won six of the last ten matches home against Leeds United, with a win probability of 44% against 30%.

Betting site Betway currently has 5/4 for Leicester City to win and 21/10 for Leeds United. PaddyPower sees a Leicester win at 6/5 and a Leeds win at 21/10, while Bet Victor gives Leicester United 23/20 and Leeds United 21/10.

