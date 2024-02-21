Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City's loss to Middlesbrough last weekend was nothing more than a brief 'blip'. That's according to former Foxes player Matt Piper, who insists Enzo Maresca's side will be desperate to try and set the record straight on Friday night against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Leicester remain nine points clear at the top of the Championship table but their 2-1 defeat to Boro at the King Power Stadium certainly came as a setback for the Foxes, who had won their previous four Championship outings. It was the just the club's fifth loss of the season, but its timing going into this week's clash with second placed Leeds could not have been worse.

A second defeat in a row would see Leicester's lead over the chasing pack trimmed down to just six points and with 12 games remaining, they could start to look over their shoulders. Of course, ending Leeds' eight-game winning run by picking up three points would see them move 12 points clear at the summit, though, and help them take another huge stride towards the Premier League.

Piper knows how tough a trip to Elland Road will be, given the Whites haven't lost there all season, but the 42-year-old also believes the club are destined to record one of the highest ever Championship points totals.

"What we have done other than Reading obviously, is more or less unprecedented", Piper told BBC Radio Leicester. "And that is why we are still on for one of the Championship records for points.

"I still think we can get there. I think this [Middlesbrough defeat] was just a blip and we will have to try and put it right on Friday night, which is probably the most difficult away game of the whole Championship season."