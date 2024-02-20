Leeds United are now preparing for one of the biggest games of their season, taking on leaders Leicester City on Friday night. The two sides are currently separated by nine points, and this will likely be the Whites' final opportunity to haul themselves into a title race, with the Foxes likely to pull away if they pick up anything from this game.

Though, Leeds' prirority will be securing automatic promotion, and they have gone the right way about it over recent weeks, surging into second place. Here we round up all the latets news surrounding Elland Road.

Faes warning

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City star Wout Faes has sent a warning to Leeds that the Foxes are intent on bouncing back after suffering defeat during the week. "You have a very big game and we are winning, winning, winning and then you lose one then you want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible," he said.

"But even if we won or drew, I think we would go with the same intensity, but now it makes it maybe 1% extra to get the result there and take the three points."

Marsch verdict

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been speaking about his old club, singling one player out for special praise. He told Sky Sports when asked if he checks the club's results: “Yes, I have. They are playing good football. It’s good to see a lot of the young lads that were establishing themselves when I was there really starting to play well.

Watch now: Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue discuss all the biggest Leeds United talking points on Inside Elland Road