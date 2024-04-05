Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi has told his teammates there are ‘no excuses’ as they head into another crucial clash in their promotion bid. The Foxes are currently chasing down Leeds United and Ipswich Town for a top two spot, but they are on pace to get one.

As things stand, Enzo Maresca’s men are one point behind Leeds and two behind Ipswich , but their game in hand means they still have their fate in their own hands as the final stretch takes hold.

The downside is their form, with Leicester in 10th place if you only consider results since the turn of the year. Though, they did beat Norwich City at home last time out to bounce back from an away defeat to Bristol City.

Birmingham City are next, welcoming the fellow Midlands club to the King Power Stadium, and midfielder Ndidi has warned his men there are ‘no excuses’. “The Bristol City game was a very difficult one with the travel and the guys coming back from internationals, but no excuses – we lost,” he told the Foxes website. “To get back to winning ways was very good.”

He added: “It’s going to be a difficult game. It is not going to be easy, but we’re working towards that direction. We’ll see what happens in that one. We’ve beat them twice so they might be looking for revenge and also the energy of trying to stay up is another one.