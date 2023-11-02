Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship-leading Leicester have won 13 of their 14 games to set a breakneck pace and open up a 14-point gap between themselves and third-placed Leeds. Dewsbury-Hall has been central to that with 11 goal contributions, scoring more times already than he did in his last two seasons.

The Foxes, like Leeds, have set their hearts on an immediate return to the Premier League, making Friday's meeting an obvious choice for television selectors and a chance to gauge where the two teams currently lie in relation to one another. Although Whites boss Daniel Farke has played down the significance of individual games, it will inevitably take on a big-match feel and Dewsbury-Hall recognises the scale of the test Leeds present.

“They [Leeds] were a Premier League team last season, and still have a lot of players with them who have individual qualities, so it’s going to be a tough test," he told his club's official website.

"They’re on a good run now, but so are we. We’ve been on the training pitch, we’ve got a gameplan and we’re confident that we can implement that. We’re looking for three points and to keep the train moving.”

Leicester set up in a 4-1-4-1 out of possession and a 3-2-4-1 when they have the ball. Possessional dominance is key to Enzo Maresca's plan, with an average of 63 per cent from their games so far this season. Leeds, who play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, want to dominate possession themselves. Both Maresca and Farke make various alterations to the shape during games however, with Ricard Pereira moving forward from right-back to join Harry Winks in deep-lying midfield when Leicester are in possession and left-back James Justin tucking in to form a back three. As for Leeds, Farke has often pushed his right-back up to act as a winger, with wide players operating more like number 10s. Central midfielder Archie Gray, who has played at right-back, can be found covering that position even when he starts the game in the middle, while left-back Sam Byram makes a number of runs into more inverted positions.

Though each manager will have a firm idea of what to expect when they put their sides out onto the Kingpower Stadium surface on Friday night, Dewsbury-Hall suggests Leicester are capable of springing surprises on their visitors.

“We haven’t even scratched the surface yet with Enzo,” he said. “He’s got so many ideas. You might be seeing new things – we know that Leeds are an aggressive team, but we’ve got tricks up our sleeve and things that we can do to catch them out, and I’m sure you’ll see some of these things on Friday night.

TRICKS WARNING - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says Leicester City have tricks up their sleeve for dealing with Leeds United in the Championship top-three clash on Friday night. Pic: Getty