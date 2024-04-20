Leicester City star makes Leeds United declaration after huge Foxes boost with boss message
Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury made a Leeds United gap admission after his starring role helped the Foxes to victory against West Brom.
Leicester lined up for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship hosting of West Brom having lost their last two games and holding just a one-point advantage over third-placed Leeds in the division’s second automatic promotion place.
The Foxes, though, had played one game less and moved top with a 2-1 victory against the Baggies in which Choudhury amazingly made three goal-line clearances to help keep the Baggies at bay. The victory put Leicester four points clear of third placed Leeds with just three games left, an advantage that Choudhury assessed in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.
"Massive,” declared the Foxes star, asked how big a step his side had taken by opening up a four-point gap.
“The gaffer has been going on that each game is a cup final. But we take one at a time and today was another one and thankfully we came out on top. We put it to bed now, we have got another cup final on Tuesday and we see where we are then.”
