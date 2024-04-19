Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foxes could be without three of their most important first-team players this weekend, according to the Italian, who is hopeful Championship Team of the Year incumbent Dewsbury-Hall can overcome illness to play a part at the King Power Stadium tomorrow lunchtime.

“We have some doubts over Jamie [Vardy] who had a kick in the week and Ricky [Pereira] because of the amount of games he has played. Kiernan has been unwell. Kasey [McAteer] is back," Maresca told reporters on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old also admitted his concern that Leicester would be without 'significant' players for such an important fixture, which comes just three days before an equally difficult meeting with Southampton on home turf. Failure to win against Carlos Corberan's Baggies could mean the Saints are within two points of Maresca's men when they visit Leicestershire next Tuesday, giving Russell Martin's side an added incentive to secure victory and potentially leapfrog them into an automatic promotion spot.

“For Jamie and Ricky, it’s more a physical problem. Kiernan has been just unwell. We have still 24 hours. We’ll see if we can have them back.

“I don’t think Ricky has struggled this year. He has been fantastic in the way he has played and with his physicality. It’s normal he can have some problems. We’ll see for tomorrow," he added.