Leicester City reportedly put brakes on Leeds United move for Australia centre-back Harry Souttar
Leeds United's move for Leicester City defender Harry Souttar looks to be off after the Foxes have reportedly taken the view that they are unwilling to strengthen a promotion rival.
According to Sky Sports, Enzo Maresca's side are unwilling to allow Souttar to join Leeds, who trail Leicester by 12 points in the Championship table. The Foxes are league leaders and favourites for automatic promotion but are being chased down by Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds in second, third and fourth place.
Souttar has scarcely featured for the Italian coach this term and had been of interest to Sheffield United, as well as Leeds on the morning of transfer deadline day, however the Australia international who is currently away at the AFC Asian Cup, may now be required to stay put at the King Power Stadium.
"Souttar to [Leeds] not happening because Leicester don’t want to improve a promotion rival," Midlands-based Sky journalist Rob Dorsett reported on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Leeds are expected to complete the loan signing of Connor Roberts from Burnley later today, bolstering Daniel Farke's options at right-back, whilst adding a further Welsh international to the group which includes Dan James, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.