Leicester City aren't looking over their shoulders in the race for Championship promotion. That's according to Foxes defender Wout Faes, who will be involved on Friday night when the Foxes travel to take on second placed Leeds United at Elland Road.

Leicester have led the way in the Championship for much of the campaign and with 13 games remaining they are the clear favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, having failed to win three of their last seven games, including Saturday's loss at home to Middlesbrough, the Foxes have been reeled in ever so slightly by the teams immediately below them in the table.

Leeds, who have won their last eight in the Championship, are now within nine points of Leicester, while Southampton have the opportunity to cut the lead Enzo Maresca's side have built up to eight when they take on Hull City at St Mary's this evening.

Of course, that lead would be trimmed down to just six should Leicester fall short against the Whites, as they did in November, this week and that might be enough to see anxiety levels rise at the King Power Stadium with 12 games remaining.

Leicester would still have room for error in such an instance and while the remarkable form of those below them should not be ignored, Faes insists the Foxes are only concentrating on themselves.

"You look at it for sure, but I think we have to focus on ourselves," the Belgian told the BBC.

"We have been doing amazing. We've had an amazing season and we've been winning a lot. And if we keep doing our own job, we don't have to look backward and I think that is that aim."