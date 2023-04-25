Leeds were unable to hold onto all three points at home to fellow strugglers Leicester on Tuesday night, and face an anxious wait for the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton to play on Wednesday and Thursday, to determine whether they spend another week outside the bottom three.

United had taken the lead through Luis Sinisterra during the first half, but surrendered their advantage late on as Jamie Vardy capitalised on some quick interplay by the Foxes which caught Leeds out of shape and flat-footed.

At full-time, midfielder James Maddison spoke to broadcaster BT Sport about the match, and believes Leicester did enough to win the game.

Patrick Bamford shoots but misses as Leeds toil to a 1-1 draw with Leicester (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"Probably not [a fair result], well if you had two Leeds players in here they'd probably say the same. I felt like we dominated to be honest. We started the game really well. They scored probably when we were on top.

"I felt there was one team pushing [at the end],” Maddison added. “They had their chance from the set-play, Bamford should probably score at the back post, to be honest, but we dominated the second half, especially when we made the changes, Daka and Vardy coming on, we had a lot of chances and probably could win the game.

"But, I've just said then to the gaffer, games like that it's important, when you're pushing and really trying to get that winner, it's important you don't lose and concede a chance on the counter-attack. We take the point at the end of the day.”

Leeds forward Bamford had a golden opportunity in the 88th minute, left unmarked at the back post following a home set-piece, he somehow managed to direct the ball wide of the mark instead of into the back of the net. There were suspicions of offside, something Leeds boss Javi Gracia was keen to point out in his post-match press conference, absolving the 29-year-old.