Leicester City FFP punishment date revealed as Leeds United rivals anticipate 'hefty' points decision
A 'hefty' points deduction is expected, according to a new report in The Telegraph with the Foxes set for a difficult summer even if they are promoted back to the top flight. It is suggested any deduction will be imposed at the beginning of 2024/25 meaning Leicester's Championship points tally this year will remain unaffected, despite the Premier League's decision being handed down during the 2023/24 season.
The charges relate to losses made by the club over a three-year period while still a member Premier League club, totalling north of £105 million, which exceeds the threshold allowed by the league. Leicester reported a £92.5 million loss for 2021/22 and are expected to announce further losses taking them above the aforementioned financial ceiling in their latest set of accounts for 2022/23.
"The Premier League is believed to be recommending a big points deduction as punishment, which would have a serious impact on their season [2024/25]. Leicester’s case will be heard by an independent commission. Leicester’s charge is expected to be confirmed in the next few weeks," reports The Telegraph.
Should Enzo Maresca's league leaders secure promotion, as a result of the charge brought by the Premier League, Leicester may still begin next season on minus points and needing to offload key players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, which would significantly impact their ability to remain in the top flight.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Southampton reported pre-tax losses of £87 million in their 2022/23 accounts released earlier this week, but are expected to report a healthy profit on player trading next year when factoring in the sales of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse.