Gary Lineker admits he is 'terrified' Leicester City could end up missing out on promotion this season. The Foxes were 12 points clear at the top of the Championship in February and appeared to be certainties for the title as they cruised towards promotion.

A run of one win in five has seen that lead eaten into over recent weeks, though, and on Sunday, they were left powerless as Leeds United managed to knock them off top spot for the first time since September 23. Enzo Maresca's side, who lost 4-2 against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday, now have a game in hand on their closest rivals and given they play first on Good Friday, they have the opportunity to reclaim top spot once more before Leeds next kick a ball.

However, the psychological impact of surrendering pole position could be enormous heading into the final few weeks of the campaign and it seems as though the nerves are certainly jangling at the King Power Stadium.

“It’s the hope that kills you," Lineker said on the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast. "You just think something has to happen at some point. Actually, Leicester have lost top spot now in the league because Leeds beat Millwall.

“I said before the game, I’d take an FA Cup win and not promotion, a trophy over getting back into the Premier League because next year we’d win a load more games. Now I’m terrified we’ll get neither.”