Leicester City falter in major boost to Leeds United promotion hopes as Millwall stunner downs Foxes
Ryan Longman's spectacular effort secured all three points in South London as Leicester were beaten on the road in what could prove to be a major swing in the Championship run-in.
The ex-AFC Wimbledon winger on loan from Hull City cut inside from the left flank and bent a wonderful strike into the far corner from distance to inflict a potentially consequential blow against the East Midlands club. Maresca's men face a trip to another relegation-threatened side in Plymouth Argyle on Friday night, before hosting play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion in their next fixture.
The Foxes went into Tuesday evening's fixtures top of the table but may not end the week at the Championship's summit after failing to score against Millwall. Ipswich Town could lift themselves above Leeds and Leicester into first place with victory at home to Watford on Wednesday evening.
Leicester appeared as though they were about to draw level late on through Kelechi Iheanacho, but Billy Mitchell's header off the line during stoppage time at the end of the second half ensured the Foxes were left spurned in the capital while Leeds toiled at home to Sunderland. The Lions' win could also prove crucial in their own fight to remain in the division as Neil Harris' side battle against relegation to League One.
