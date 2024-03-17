Leicester City will be without Callum Doyle when they travel to Bristol City on the other side of the international break. The Foxes have taken a break from the Championship promotion battle this weekend to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

As Leeds United did in the previous round, the Foxes pushed Chelsea all the way in west London and managed to enter the injury time with the scores tied at 2-2. But late efforts from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke were enough to break Enzo Maresca's side's hearts and leave Leicester with nothing but the league to focus on over the final two months of the campaign.

The game came at an added cost for Leicester, too, with Doyle being handed a straight red card in the 73rd minute of the contest for a foul on the edge of the box, bringing down Nicolas Jackson. The dismissal means he will be handed a one-game ban and that will be served when the Foxes go to Ashton Gate on Good Friday.

It comes as a blow for Leicester, who have seen Doyle come into contention and play his part over the last few months after overcoming a long-term knee injury. Due to the injury, Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, has only played 13 league games for Leicester this season, but he'll no doubt be keen to play a key role when he returns from his suspension on Easter Monday.