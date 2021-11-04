James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jannik Vestergaard were all forced to miss Thursday night's Europa League clash at home to Spartak Moscow due to the bug which has also hit James Justin.

Justin would not have been available anyway as the right back has only just returned to group training following an ACL injury.

But Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers admits the bug was disrupting his side's plans as part of a busy week that ends with Sunday's 2pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Rodgers made three changes to his side for Thursday's clash against Moscow as Maddison, star striker Jamie Vardy and Luke Thomas dropped out of the XI to be replaced by Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka and Ryan Bertrand.

Perez himself is returning after being ill.

Speaking on BT Sport before Thursday's game, Rodgers was asked about the absences of Barnes and Maddison through the sickness bug and just how much it was disrupting plans.

"A little bit," admitted the Foxes boss.

SICKNESS BUG: For Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, above, to deal with ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

"Jannik Vestergaard was due to play tonight as well but he came down with that as well this morning as well so unfortunately Jannik can't play as well.

"When you are missing top players of course it can make a difference but we have got a really strong side."

Barnes came off the bench in last weekend's 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Rodgers told lcfc.com on Wednesday: "We’ve had a few players with the sickness bug that’s going about.

"I’d expect them to be okay for the weekend.

"It's Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and James Justin. (Justin) has been back training with the group and he wouldn’t have been available for the game anyway, but those three guys have unfortunately been down for a few days.

"They’re coming around now, but whether they’re going to be at their best level for tomorrow, we’ll have to wait and see, but if not they’ll be back ready for the weekend."

Rodgers also confirmed that the sickness bug was not related to Covid-19.

Wilfred Ndidi is back available having missed seven games with a hamstring injury but the defensive midfielder only makes the bench against Spartak.

Ricardo Pereira is missing having felt a tightness in his hamstring after Leicester's Carabao Cup victory over Brighton whilst Marc Albrighton is still out with an injury picked up in the 4-3 away win in Moscow.

Rodgers said: "Ricardo has joined back in with the medical team, he’s been outside, he should be ready for the weekend.

"Marc’s a few weeks away. He’s out on the grass with our medical and rehabilitation team, which is good, but he's still a few weeks away."

Wesley Fofana is out until at least the new year having fractured his fibula in the pre-season friendly against Villareal whilst Nampalys Mendy has been out with a groin injury but played for Leicester's under-23s against West Ham on Monday.

