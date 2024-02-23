Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Italian previously worked under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and has fond memories of Elland Road having won 4-0 there during his time as Man City coach. While merely an understated member of Guardiola's backroom team at that time, Maresca's welcome and the reaction from home supporters will be decidedly different this evening as Leeds aim to inflict back-to-back defeats on the league leaders.

Completing the double is something both Leeds and Leicester have managed over several Championship teams this term and tonight's fixture pits first place against second, the pair jointly boasting the best defensive record in the division. However, only Leeds will be able to complete a double over their opponents in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night, having already beaten the Foxes 1-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Maresca is wary of the noise Elland Road can generate and hopes his players can execute a gameplan designed to subdue the home crowd.

“It will be very important if we are able to decrease the atmosphere," he told Midlands reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“The reason why they didn’t drop points at home. I don't know. The last time I was there with Man City, we won, so they can lose at home. They say the atmosphere is very good.” Leeds' home record this season is among the best and most resolute in the club's entire history. The Whites' most recent defeat at Elland Road came in the final game of 2022/23 against Tottenham Hotspur as relegation from the Premier League was confirmed. Since then, United have gone 18 consecutive matches in all competitions without losing on home turf, winning 13 of those contests.

“I think they are quite similar," Maresca said of Leeds' performances this season, compared to his Foxes side. "They are very dangerous when the opposition have the ball. They have very good players, especially the four up front. They are fantastic.”