Leicester City head coach Enzo Maresca named the teams he feels are in with a shot of automatic promotion this season - including Leeds United - after the Whites’ 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

The Italian acknowledged Friday night’s meeting between the two sides, currently 1st and 3rd in the division, was a spectacle for those inside the ground and watching elsewhere on television.

Speaking to Leeds boss Daniel Farke after the full-time whistle, Maresca said the pair discussed the quality of the contest, demonstrating the respect he holds for his opposite number in his post-match comments.

“I just say hello to him, and probably the people in the stadium and on the television they enjoyed the game.

“We are both building, even if now the table you can still see the difference 11 points - we are aiming for the same target,” the 43-year-old added.

Maresca reiterated on a number of occasions he was ‘pleased’ with Leicester’s performance despite the result, which saw the Foxes beaten for only the second time in 15 league outings this season. Leeds’ record on the road now stands at four wins, three defeats and one draw.

“They are very good, quick, dangerous, good technically. Overall happy, we cannot win all the games, defeat is part of the process. For sure, we can do something better.

“They start better than us, the reason why I don't know. I think after our reaction was very good.

“There are many teams building to get promoted like us, Leeds they are building to get promoted.

“With Leicester, with Ipswich, with Southampton - it's a long race for many clubs, not just Leeds and Leicester. For me, Sunderland could be there,” he said, casting his verdict on which teams are likely to be in the mix for automatic promotion come the end of the season.