Leeds United are back in action today when they face Blackburn Rovers away from home. The Whites have been flying of late, but they will need to remain consistent to close the gap on the two teams above.

Daniel Farke's men will be hoping to use the festive period to cut the seven-point gap to Ipswich Town, and that festive period arguably starts at Ewood Park. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Maresca claim

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has name-dropped Leeds as the best counter-attacking side in the Championship. He said at his latest press conference when speaking about Plymouth Argyle: "It’s a very complicated team,” Maresca said. “I think they are second best in the Championship in terms of counter attacking, after Leeds. We need to be careful. Especially when we have the ball, they are dangerous.

“We need to control the game. We need to control the tempo. Also they have very good players like (Morgan) Whittaker. He is a very good profile, a very good winger, dangerous on the ball. They are doing a fantastic job."

Diarra battle

Leeds are being linked with a move for FK Haugesund striker Sory Ibrahim Diarra. The Whites already have Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford up front, but Diarra is said to be of interest, with Serie A club Salernitana also interested ahead of the January window.