With the score level in the second half, Jamie Vardy flicked on a Youri Tielemans corner toward the back post, where Lookman tapped home to put his side ahead.

A VAR review found that Lookman had been in an offside position as Vardy headed the ball, and the goal was disallowed.

“I saw that clip that everyone else saw,” Rodgers said. “In that image, the ball had already left Vardy's head and the distance between the ball and the head was the same distance that Lookman is offside.

“I think they showed the wrong picture. I saw an image where Vards is making contact with it and Ade is offside.

“They got it right. It's tough to take when it’s so tight.”

In September, Rodgers’ side had two late goals disallowed by VAR as the Foxes fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton at the Amex stadium, but the Leicester boss is happy to honour the rulings made at Stockley Park.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to the media after his side's 1-1 draw at Elland Road. Pic: Naomi Baker.

“We’ve had a few VAR ones that haven’t gone our way, like at Brighton.”

“That was the decision and we have to respect that.”

