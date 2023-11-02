Leeds United’s opponents Leicester City could spring a tactical surprise on Friday evening, if their recent setup against Sunderland is anything to go by.

The Foxes tweaked their approach for the Black Cats’ visit last month, a game in which the home side came out on top with a narrow one-nil victory. Right-back Ricardo Pereira swapped flanks, starting the game on the left as James Justin instead filled the Portuguese defender’s usual spot in the team.

Head coach Enzo Maresca opted to change his setup in order to combat the attacking threat posed by former Leeds academy graduate Jack Clarke, who has been one of the division’s standout players this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Typically, Leicester set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation which in possession operates with a back three, seeing Pereira on the right-hand side push up to accompany Harry Winks in defensive midfield. Maresca - an acolyte of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - has had success with this approach this season, seeing the Foxes dominate possession and win the midfield battle more often than not.

When Sunderland visited the King Power Stadium, though, Pereira swapped wings, fulfilling the same function from the opposite flank, allowing Justin - a more defensively-focused presence - to combat Clarke’s one-v-one ability.

This season, Leeds’ star man Crysencio Summerville has typically started from the left-wing in games, similar to the role Clarke carries out at the Stadium of Light. Maresca could repeat his tactical tweak that helped nullify Sunderland’s primary attacking threat, in a bid to limit Summerville’s effectiveness on the game.