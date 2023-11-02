Leicester City boss’ Crysencio Summerville blueprint revealed ahead of Leeds United trip
Leeds United’s opponents Leicester City could spring a tactical surprise on Friday evening, if their recent setup against Sunderland is anything to go by.
The Foxes tweaked their approach for the Black Cats’ visit last month, a game in which the home side came out on top with a narrow one-nil victory. Right-back Ricardo Pereira swapped flanks, starting the game on the left as James Justin instead filled the Portuguese defender’s usual spot in the team.
Head coach Enzo Maresca opted to change his setup in order to combat the attacking threat posed by former Leeds academy graduate Jack Clarke, who has been one of the division’s standout players this season.
Typically, Leicester set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation which in possession operates with a back three, seeing Pereira on the right-hand side push up to accompany Harry Winks in defensive midfield. Maresca - an acolyte of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - has had success with this approach this season, seeing the Foxes dominate possession and win the midfield battle more often than not.
When Sunderland visited the King Power Stadium, though, Pereira swapped wings, fulfilling the same function from the opposite flank, allowing Justin - a more defensively-focused presence - to combat Clarke’s one-v-one ability.
This season, Leeds’ star man Crysencio Summerville has typically started from the left-wing in games, similar to the role Clarke carries out at the Stadium of Light. Maresca could repeat his tactical tweak that helped nullify Sunderland’s primary attacking threat, in a bid to limit Summerville’s effectiveness on the game.
The Dutchman has scored six times and registered four assists in just over 800 league minutes this term, scoring four times in his last three outings for Farke’s side. Summerville did report some discomfort in the win over Huddersfield Town last weekend but is expected to be passed fit, along with Joe Rodon and Sam Byram who were also substituted at Elland Road in the 4-1 Terriers victory.