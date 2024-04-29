Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has taken aim at Leeds United and a Whites star's claim upon his side's promotion back to the Premier League.

Friday night's 4-0 defeat for Leeds at QPR sealed a top-two finish for Enzo Maresca's side who have eventually been promoted with two games left despite being chased down by the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in February, a 2-1 win for Daniel Farke's side against the Foxes at Elland Road left Leeds just six points behind Leicester who had been 17 clear of United at the end of the year.

But Leicester have ultimately sealed promotion as Leeds now look to avoid dropping into the play-offs, prompting Dewsbury-Hall to share footage of Whites star Rutter's 'best team' claim in the aftermath of February's win against the Foxes.

Rutter had said: “We are the best team I think. Today, I can’t describe, I don’t have words, I may be tired. But you know, we are Leeds, I want to say that."