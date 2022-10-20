Leicester City 2 Leeds United 0: Fans vent as winless run extends for flat Whites after changes

Leeds fell behind in the 16th minute after Marc Roca was robbed of possession in his own half and a cross from Dennis Praet was then turned home by Whites defender Robin Koch for an own goal. Luis Sinisterra was denied a fine equaliser when his shot cannoned back off the crossbar but Leicester doubled their advantage in the 35th minute through a calm finish from Harvey Branes after United were cut open behind Junior Firpo down the right flank. The Whites have now lost five of their last seven games, none of which have yielded a victory for a side left fifth-bottom and only above the division's drop zone on goal difference.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch made four changes to his side as captain Liam Cooper, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo dropped to the bench in addition to the injured Pascal Struijk missing out. Junior Firpo replaced Struijk whilst Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente and young winger Crysencio Summerville all came into the side.

Leeds started on the front foot but were unable to make the most of an early corner or a Brenden Aaronson free-kick which was floated harmlessly wide. After a brief response from Leicester, a promising Leeds break in the 13th minute ended when Sinisterra was unable to get anywhere near a Rasmus Kristensen cross following a Bamford lay off.

AWFUL NIGHT: For Leeds United as Crysencio Summerville shows his frustration. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

An attempted Sinisterra through ball was then too heavy for the Whites no 9 and Leicester went ahead after calamitous defending from the Whites in the 15th minute. Roca dallied on the ball inside his own half and was dispossessed by Jamie Vardy and Leicester worked the ball to Praet who was able to get away down the right flank before sending in a low cross that was heading for Barnes but converted by Koch who slid the ball home into his own net.

Leeds offered very little response aside from a Sinisterra shot from 20 yards that was deflected wide for a corner which Leicester survived despite a neat turn from Sinisterra in the box. At the other end, the Whites only narrowly avoided another own goal on the half hour mark as a Llorente clearance with his shin flew wide.Leeds countered from the corner and a terrific solo run from Sinisterra ended with the winger's curling shot from the edge of the box crashing back off the crossbar. United then squandered a good chance a few moments later after a fine pass from Aaronson picked out Summerville who cut inside but could only fire wide. Aaronson then carried Leeds forward again to start another move that ended with Summerville's shot being saved although the winger was offside.

But Leicester then doubled their advantage in the 35th minute as the Whites defence was cut apart by a series of quick passes, the last of which was squared by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Barnes who coolly slotted home past Meslier from close range.

Aaronson looked to help Leeds respond but could only lash a shot over the bar after cutting in from the left and Barnes caused Leeds more trouble in the 44th minute when racing away down the left only to be taken out by Koch who was booked.

After two minutes added of time, Leeds were then booed off by the away contingent and Whites boss Marsch hooked Koch and Roca during the half-time break as Rodrigo and Cooper were brought on from the bench. That meant Bamford and Rodrigo together upfront and Leeds created a chance two minutes after the break which Leicester survived after keeper Danny Ward smothered what Leeds felt was a back pass.

Sinisterra was then wiped out on the counter by a late challenge from Boubakary Soumare who was booked and Leeds were twice denied from the free kick as an overhead kick from Llorente was blocked before Ward saved from Cooper.

Moments later, Bamford was unable to get a proper header on to a Kristensen cross and Leicester were then denied at the other end by a flying Cooper block to a fierce shot from Timothy Castagne. Back up the other end, Bamford could not get on the end of a Rodrigo cross which was cleared for a corner from which Kristensen walloped an effort over the bar.

A promising Leeds counter as Rodrigo swiped at fresh air from a Bamford pull back and Bamford was taken off shortly afterwards as Harrison was introduced in the 65th minute. Sinsterra was sent upfront with Rodrigo but Leicester wasted a fine chance to go 3-0 up in the 67th minute as an awful pass from Rodrigo led to a Foxes break from which Praet fired over.

Rodrigo then lashed a shot well wide from the edge of the box, after which Marsch made a fourth change as Joe Gelhardt replaced Luis Sinisterra with 15 minutes left. The change was met with a chant from the away end of "what the **** is going on" and a fifth change arrived in the 82nd minute as Mateusz Klich replaced Firpo.

Summerville had a pop from long range with six minutes left but his effort was deflected over and Leicester eased their way to victory as United’s woes deepened amid final chants for Marcelo Bielsa in added time.

Leicester City: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Soumare (Mendy 46), Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Praet (Perez 70), Vardy (Daka 64), Barnes (Iheanacho 85). Subs not used: Iversen, Vestergaard, Thomas, Wormleighton, Braybrooke.