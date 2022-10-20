Leicester City 2-0 Leeds United highlights: Jesse Marsch press conference following seventh winless game
Leeds United visit Leicester City’s King Power Stadium this evening looking to put an end to a six-match winless run against Brendan Rodgers’ ailing side
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League matches having failed to win since the opening month of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, but face a vulnerable and depleted Leicester squad this evening.
The King Power Stadium will play to the top flight’s basement club as they entertain Jesse Marsch’s Whites for the second time in 2022.
Marsch began his journey as United head coach with defeat in the Midlands, and some 20 or so matches later, returns to Leicestershire looking to take all three points back to Elland Road, easing pressure on himself and improving Leeds’ position in the table.
Tuesday and Wednesday night’s results mean United slipped to 16th in the table before kick-off at the King Power Stadium, but a win tonight could lift the team up to 12th with a game in hand on the majority of teams around them.
Tonight’s fixture is broadcast live on Amazon Prime Sport in the United Kingdom as well as a variety of international broadcasters. Kick-off is at 8:15pm.
Match updates, build-up, team news, live coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the evening.
Marsch on the board
One of the things I saw before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo all the way. I can only say I’ve felt that same support, from everyone. When a team goes through a bad stretch the coach is the first one to be questioned. We are together.
Marsch continued
For me the performance isn’t terrible. We limited them in a lot of ways. We’re even pushing hard at 1-0. If it gets to 1-1 it could be very different, but we’re not able to convert. Second half I thought the guys pushed hard.
Marsch on dressing room
Everybody’s pissed off but we’re all feeling like we’re letting ourselves down in little ways. We have to stop the bleeding and find a way on Sunday
Marsch on the board’s support
We’re totally unified. That’s not an issue.
Marsch on whether Leeds are in a relegation battle
It’s too soon, but when you look at the table we’re slipping because we’re not getting the results and it’s painful.
Marsch on results
I want the group to stay strong and together and their belief to be strong in what we’re doing. I think because they want so badly to achieve for themselves and each other and the fans it creates a little bit of tension I’m always trying to manage.
Marsch on going down the tunnel at FT
At that moment I was disappointed. It’s nothing against the fans. I wanna say sorry to them, it had nothing to do with anything other than my focus being on Sunday
Marsch on changes
Coops is so important, we don’t want to push him in three-game weeks.