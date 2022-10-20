Leeds are without a win in six Premier League matches having failed to win since the opening month of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, but face a vulnerable and depleted Leicester squad this evening.

The King Power Stadium will play to the top flight’s basement club as they entertain Jesse Marsch’s Whites for the second time in 2022.

Marsch began his journey as United head coach with defeat in the Midlands, and some 20 or so matches later, returns to Leicestershire looking to take all three points back to Elland Road, easing pressure on himself and improving Leeds’ position in the table.

Leeds take on 20th place Leicester City tonight at the King Power Stadium (Pic: Getty)

Tuesday and Wednesday night’s results mean United slipped to 16th in the table before kick-off at the King Power Stadium, but a win tonight could lift the team up to 12th with a game in hand on the majority of teams around them.

Tonight’s fixture is broadcast live on Amazon Prime Sport in the United Kingdom as well as a variety of international broadcasters. Kick-off is at 8:15pm.