Leicester City 1 Leeds United 0: Reaction as Jesse Marsch provides Patrick Bamford update

The Whites will lock horns with the Foxes in a 12.30pm kick-off at the King Power Stadium in United's first competitive game without Marcelo Bielsa as head coach since way back in May 2018.

Promotion-winning boss Bielsa was sacked last weekend following Saturday's 4-0 reverse at home to Tottenham Hotspur which marked a fourth-straight defeat and a fifth loss from United's last six games.

Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Marsch was then appointed as Bielsa's successor on Monday evening and today's lunchtime kick-off against a Foxes side managed by Brendan Rodgers marks the first fixture for United's new American coach.

NEW ERA: For Leeds United as Jesse Marsch takes in his first game as Whites head coach in today's lunchtime kick-off against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, above. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and opinion upon landing at the King Power Stadium but in the meantime here is the team news for both sides and how he expect Leeds to line up.

The game is a 12.30pm kick-off and live on BT Sport.

Leeds United team news

Today's contest will come too soon for Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in their recoveries from hamstring injuries but Patrick Bamford could feature having returned to training following his foot problem.

Diego Llorente is a doubt having missed training on Thursday.

Speaking at Thursday's pre-match press conference, new boss Marsch said: "Bamford is in training, Liam and Kalvin are on the pitch working every day, closer and closer to team training, [although] not ready for Leicester.

"There's a bunch of other guys who have missed training - we are evaluating the risk and reward of certain players and how many minutes they'll be able to play on Saturday.

"We'll evaluate Patrick and what that means, can he be on the bench or does he need a few more days? I can tell you he's close.

"Diego Llorente was not in training today (Thursday), he's questionable for the weekend, with Liam and Kalvin.

"There are few others we're going step by step with so that we can prepare them as much as possible but that we're not pressing too hard."

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Forshaw, Dallas; Raphinha, Harrion; James, Rodrigo.

Leicester City team news

Boss Brendan Rodgers already had five players out injured and Leicester were then dealt a fresh double injury blow this week concerning James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira.

The Foxes welcomed back star striker Jamie Vardy following his two-month absence due to a hamstring injury during Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Burnley.

Vardy came on as part of a double-change in the 72nd minute alongside James Maddison and the striker set up the opening goal for Maddison before netting himself in the final minute.

Rodgers has since described Vardy as "fresh" but has revealed that both Maddison and Ricardo Pereira have suffered setbacks ahead of the clash against the Whites.

Maddison has an issue with his lower back whilst Pereira has started just 10 times in the Premier League this season due to injury problems.

"We’ve got a couple of issues with Ricardo and James Maddison," said Rodgers at Friday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by lcfc.com

"We’ll just have to monitor that, whether they’re going to be ready for the game.

"If not, then hopefully next week. It's very frustrating for both players.

"James’ impact in the game (at Burnley) was fantastic and his run of form, scoring and creating goals, has been great.

"Ricky has been troubled by one or two set-backs since he came back from his long-term (ACL) injury. It’s a case of trying to manage that and seeing where it is.

"We’ll give them every chance, but they're doubts.

"(For Maddison, it's a]) lower back, higher hamstring injury. Like I say, if it’s not tomorrow, hopefully next week. It’s very frustrating I have to say because it feels like we’re always trying to patch up the team and playing players out of position and having to keep doing that. It’s where it's at.

"It’s just been unfortunate. Players are on their way back. We’re starting to see more fluidity in the team and how we've been with these players coming back. We have to manage it the very best we can so they can get back sooner rather than later."