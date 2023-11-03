Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United highlights: Georginio winner caps excellent performance at King Power Stadium

Leeds United visit Leicester City this evening as Daniel Farke looks to derail Enzo Maresca’s start to life in the East Midlands, which has seen the Italian coach preside over 13 wins from his opening 14 league matches.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 22:18 GMT
Leicester host Leeds at the King Power tonight

Farke and his coaching staff will have spent the week diligently assessing how Leicester are likely to set up at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, in what is likely to prove the fiercest test of Leeds’ promotion credentials this season.

The Foxes are 1st, and a whopping 14 points ahead of third-place Leeds, although the Whites go into this one on the back of a convincing performance and victory against Huddersfield Town last weekend. In addition, Leeds have won four of their last five and have no major injury concerns, leaving Farke to pick as strong an XI as he could hope for.

Build-up, team news, goal and score updates from the King Power this evening.

LIVE: Leicester City vs Leeds United

21:57 GMT

HUGE WIN

FT: Leicester 0-1 Leeds.

Away end, bench, Georginio all erupted.

21:56 GMT

AND IT’S WIDE

Wasted free-kick. Seconds remain.

21:55 GMT

Fingernails

90+6’ Overenthusiastic from Anthony in retrieving the ball. Commits a foul. Free-kick wide on the left. Leicester’s last roll of the dice.

21:54 GMT

CLAWED AWAY

90+5’ SAVEEEE! Meslier claws a Dewsbury-Hall header off the line. Huge.

21:52 GMT

Three minutes to play.

90+3’ Anthony and Ayling on; James and Gray off.

21:49 GMT

Stoppages

90’ Into six added minutes.

21:48 GMT

Leeds sub

89’ Gnonto on; Summerville off

21:47 GMT

WWE

88’ Summerville has dump-trucked Choudhury off the ball after a coming together between the pair. Yellow card for the Leeds man.

21:45 GMT

Enthralling stuff

86’ Rodon blocks Iheanacho’s shot with his face. Summerville tries to speed away as the resulting corner is cleared but Choudhury is there with a crunching tackle.

21:43 GMT

Leeds subs

84’ Bamford and Gruev on; Piroe and Georginio off.

