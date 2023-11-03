Farke and his coaching staff will have spent the week diligently assessing how Leicester are likely to set up at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, in what is likely to prove the fiercest test of Leeds’ promotion credentials this season.

The Foxes are 1st, and a whopping 14 points ahead of third-place Leeds, although the Whites go into this one on the back of a convincing performance and victory against Huddersfield Town last weekend. In addition, Leeds have won four of their last five and have no major injury concerns, leaving Farke to pick as strong an XI as he could hope for.