Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United highlights: Georginio winner caps excellent performance at King Power Stadium
Farke and his coaching staff will have spent the week diligently assessing how Leicester are likely to set up at the King Power Stadium on Friday night, in what is likely to prove the fiercest test of Leeds’ promotion credentials this season.
The Foxes are 1st, and a whopping 14 points ahead of third-place Leeds, although the Whites go into this one on the back of a convincing performance and victory against Huddersfield Town last weekend. In addition, Leeds have won four of their last five and have no major injury concerns, leaving Farke to pick as strong an XI as he could hope for.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates from the King Power this evening.
HUGE WIN
FT: Leicester 0-1 Leeds.
Away end, bench, Georginio all erupted.
AND IT’S WIDE
Wasted free-kick. Seconds remain.
Fingernails
90+6’ Overenthusiastic from Anthony in retrieving the ball. Commits a foul. Free-kick wide on the left. Leicester’s last roll of the dice.
CLAWED AWAY
90+5’ SAVEEEE! Meslier claws a Dewsbury-Hall header off the line. Huge.
Three minutes to play.
90+3’ Anthony and Ayling on; James and Gray off.
Stoppages
90’ Into six added minutes.
Leeds sub
89’ Gnonto on; Summerville off
WWE
88’ Summerville has dump-trucked Choudhury off the ball after a coming together between the pair. Yellow card for the Leeds man.
Enthralling stuff
86’ Rodon blocks Iheanacho’s shot with his face. Summerville tries to speed away as the resulting corner is cleared but Choudhury is there with a crunching tackle.
Leeds subs
84’ Bamford and Gruev on; Piroe and Georginio off.