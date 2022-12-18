The Frenchman joined the Saints from Ligue 1 outfit Stade Brestois last summer, however Leeds were in contact with the left-back’s representatives as they pre-emptively searched for a replacement for Ezgjan Alioski. Speaking to French outlet SoFoot, Perraud says: “In January or February 2021, I was approached by Leeds and Southampton.”

“From then on, I let my agents take care of it. For my part, I try to focus on what I had to do with Brest. My first mission was to keep Stade Brest in Ligue 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Afterwards, everything went well, the negotiations accelerated towards April. It was a very stressful end to the season.”

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michael Smith of Sheffield Wednesday is challenged by Romain Perraud of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary's Stadium on November 09, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Leeds contacted me first, but negotiations came to a halt quite suddenly. Southampton were very keen and I was immediately attracted by the project.”

Leeds moved for Junior Firpo in the summer of 2021 instead, with director of football Victor Orta quarantining in Barcelona in order to meet with the player and his representatives whilst abiding by coronavirus restrictions. Firpo’s time at Leeds has been punctuated by injury, though, and the ex-Spain Under-21 international has struggled for consistency. Perraud, meanwhile, has played 37 times for Southampton since making the switch across the English Channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club [Southampton] seemed to me to be structured, rather healthy, and the philosophy of play corresponded to me,” Perraud added.