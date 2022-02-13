Leeds United youngster takes high rank in prestigious list of game's brightest talents

Highly reputable and popular football magazine platform Four Four Two have produced a list of the 'The 50 most exciting teenagers in world football' and Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt is in 31st place, three spots above Manchester City's Cole Palmer.

Four Four Two say of Gelhardt: "Leeds United' s injury crisis has had a silver lining in that Joe 'Joffy' Gelhardt has gotten the chance to step up from under-23 level.

"Leeds' youth games are often free to stream online and so the hype for this talent has been huge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'NATURAL PREDATOR': Huge acclaim for 19-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, above, from Four Four Two magazine. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"Gelhardt has more than lived up to the excitement.

"A natural predator in the penalty area, the youngster totally buys into the high-octane football that Marcelo Bielsa plays and looks at home in the Premier League.

"He can almost single-handedly crank the tempo of a match up – and he's already a fan favourite."

Gelhardt was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Everton.

Four Four Two's chart is topped by Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England star Jude Bellingham and the full list can be viewed HERE